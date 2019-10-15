iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $88.85. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

