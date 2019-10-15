iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 31,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

