iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,921,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,176,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 9,320,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,582. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.