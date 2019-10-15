iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.83

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 382536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,128,000 after buying an additional 6,468,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after buying an additional 4,648,690 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $84,075,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after buying an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

