iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,892,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,072,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

