iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82, 116 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBML. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 212,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

