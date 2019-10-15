iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 434,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,497,156. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

