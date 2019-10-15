iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,231,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,580 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 3,284,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

