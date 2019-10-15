iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 1,003,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.