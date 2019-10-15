iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.