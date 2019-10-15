Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 577,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $30.50 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

