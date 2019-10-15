IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $782.73 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $782.73 million and $5.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00222461 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Exrates, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, FCoin, Upbit, Bitfinex, Ovis, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

