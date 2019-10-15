Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Invivo Therapeutics an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NVIV stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Invivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

