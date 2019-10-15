Investors Buy High Volume of Zuora Put Options (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,465% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Zuora has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 38,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $607,124.14. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $166,000.64. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 312.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257,077 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 84.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

