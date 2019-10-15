Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

