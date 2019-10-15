Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 15th (AB, ACM, AF, AGCO, AIR, AMG, AN, ATVI, BLK, CMG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 15th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €12.40 ($14.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $80.00 to $79.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €134.00 ($155.81) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $98.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $545.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $670.00 to $825.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €47.90 ($55.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $86.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Buckingham Research from $35.00 to $32.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Indus (ETR:INH) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Indus (ETR:INH) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $158.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €5.20 ($6.05) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $22.50 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €16.30 ($18.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 93 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $106.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $168.00 to $172.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Zacks Investment Research to $42.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from $83.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €51.70 ($60.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

