InvestFeed (IFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $73,903.00 and $12.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 103% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00225403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.01128555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.