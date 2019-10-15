Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,213 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,141. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2802 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

