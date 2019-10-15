Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,285.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $144.17.

