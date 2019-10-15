Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,382 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.50% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 528,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 131,559 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.64 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UEPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

