Invesco Ltd. Sells 73,339 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares during the period.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

