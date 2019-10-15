Invesco Ltd. Sells 126,742 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 126,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1,683.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

