Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,648 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.36% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the second quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the second quarter valued at $298,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the second quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.2%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

