Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Invesco reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

IVZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 89,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 59,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 11.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 132,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

