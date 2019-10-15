Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. AXA purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 124,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of ($22.53) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDLI shares. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.