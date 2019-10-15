Invesco Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 646,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Titan International by 117.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,183,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan International by 1,558.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 382,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Titan International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 566,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti set a $8.00 price target on Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $137.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $41,691.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,724.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,152.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 171,589 shares of company stock valued at $520,055. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

