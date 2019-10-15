Invesco Ltd. Buys 305,206 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2,222.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 21.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268,985 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 518.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE OR opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

