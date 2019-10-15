Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 218.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after buying an additional 91,642 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of PFIG stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

