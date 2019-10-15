Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

