Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

