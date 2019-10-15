Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 9.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.15 on Tuesday, reaching $527.03. 10,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.