Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $271.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

