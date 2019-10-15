Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 258,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.