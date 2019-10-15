Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €1.95 ($2.27) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.19 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

