Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 610 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,784. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

