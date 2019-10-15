International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 30th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after acquiring an additional 370,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

