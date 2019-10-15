Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

