Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Integer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Integer by 68.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

