Insolar (INS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.20 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, OKex and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $15.20 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00225403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.01128555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bithumb, OKex, Liqui, Binance, Okcoin Korea, Kucoin, Mercatox and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

