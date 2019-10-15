Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 99,532 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 99,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Tarang Amin sold 18,287 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $330,263.22.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $386,801.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 236,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,368. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 590,936 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 255,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

