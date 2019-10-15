Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,534,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,063.30.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 532,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,154. The firm has a market cap of $854.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.25. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$3.90.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Beacon Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.