Innova (INN) Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $21,782.00 and $27.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

