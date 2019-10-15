Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Update

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,262. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

