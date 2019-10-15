Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 136,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

INFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

INFI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 5,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,003. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

