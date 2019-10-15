Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

