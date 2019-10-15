Ignis Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $558,700.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bittrex, Coinbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

