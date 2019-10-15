IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $557.19

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $557.19 and traded as high as $627.40. IG Group shares last traded at $620.20, with a volume of 1,036,666 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 671.50 ($8.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 585.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 557.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07). Also, insider June Felix acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £48,828 ($63,802.43).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

