IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 3,053,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,765,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

