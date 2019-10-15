IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $170.46. 714,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.15.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.