IFG Advisors LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,870,000 after acquiring an additional 241,322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 697,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,763. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $107.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

